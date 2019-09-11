Ohio AG joins antitrust probe against Google, Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is among the attorneys general joining an antitrust probe into Facebook and Google.

The investigations are asking if Facebook and Google are getting too big and stifling the competition, and plan on finding out if the companies are harming consumers through higher prices and reduces innovation.

“As the Attorney General in Ohio, I am very concerned about that. Look, Facebook has got 70 percent of the social media market by one estimate. They control a huge quantity of information, both the information that flows outward into our society, but also information about us integrated in the different apps that they have,” said Yost.

Earlier this year, Google was fined more than 1.6 billion dollars for violating European antitrust laws.

