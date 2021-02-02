Ohio AG asks appeals court to restore robocall fighting tools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined 33 other attorneys general Tuesday in asking the U.S. Court of Appeals to reverse a decision that prevents states from combating robocalls.

Yost’s office said the group is filing a Tuesday arguing that the Telephone Consumer Protection Act’s robocall ban was enforceable from 2015 to 2020.

“My office received more than 38,500 complaints of unwanted robocalls from Ohioans last year,” Yost said. “Stripping away tools to fight them now – when scammers are exploiting the pandemic every day – is putting people at risk.”

Last March, Yost launched an anti-robocall initiative that allows consumers to report malicious robocalls to the Attorney General Office in Ohio. He also created a new Robocall Enforcement Unit.

Attorney General Yost is joined in filing the brief by the attorneys general of North Carolina, Indiana, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.

You can read a copy of the brief here.