Ohio AG announced $10M is school safety initiatives

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that his office is awarded $10 million in school safety grants.

Schools apply for the grant worth $2,500 or $4.49 per student, whichever amount is greater, according to Yost. All public schools, chartered non-public schools, and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities are eligible for the grant.

“Our kids learn and grow best in an environment free from fear and violence,” Yost said. “These grants will help bring that goal closer to reality.”

Some ways the grants can be used include:

The support of school resource officer certification training

Any type of active shooter and school safety training or equipment

All grade level type educational resources

Training to identify and assist students with mental health issues

School supplies or equipment related to school safety or for implementing the school’s safety plan

Any other training related to school safety

Applications are due by Dec. 13.

