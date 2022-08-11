LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDTN) – Ohio Task Force 1 returned home after helping with search and rescue missions in Kentucky.

According to a release, the team was officially demobilized in Thursday morning. A 16-person Mission Read Package Water Rescue Team was deployed to the state back on Thursday, July 28, arriving July 29. The team worked with task forces from Indiana and Tennessee to search for missing persons and people in need of assistance, often working 12-hour days.

The team encountered heavy damage including downed trees and power lines, roads washed out or impassable, mudslides. Communications were challenging with little to no cell service.

On July 29, was activated further to increase the MRP-Water team to a 45-person Type III team. Twenty-nine additional personnel and four search canines, as well as additional equipment, left to join the water team. Two days later, three more canines and their handler were activated to join.

“In total, OH-TF1 members captured nearly 1200 waypoints of information identifying the status of over 1,000 structures as well as other important data, such as stranded animals, hazardous materials, downed power lines, washed out roads, etc. according to Emily Reynolds of OH-TF1’s planning team. They would have 57 encounters with people in the area of Breathitt County, Kentucky – some in need of assistance and some sheltering in place.” Ohio Task Force 1

The team arrived at its headquarters in Vandalia around 2 p.m.

“Ohio Task Force 1 is honored that we could assist our neighbors in Kentucky during this time,” said Ohio Task Force Leader Adam Landis.