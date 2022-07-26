**Warning: The above video may be disturbing to some viewers.**

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — The Wellington Police Department offered an update Monday after an officer-involved shooting took place Saturday evening.

The department had previously said they were working to release the video of this incident and they showed police bodycam footage during the press conference.

As seen in the video, the man, police named as Scott Bakker, had a knife in his hand. Officers deployed a taser first, but Bakker did not release his knife. Police described the event as a mental health situation and said they’d been called to the house before.

At this time the department is not releasing the name of the female officer who shot Bakker, Wellington Police Chief Tim Barfield said.

The video showed that following the shooting, the officer who shot Bakker applied pressure to his wound until EMS arrived and offered to pray with him.

Police said the man who was shot is in stable condition and the officers involved were not physically hurt during the incident.

The man was shot Saturday following an altercation with officers when they were called to a residence on Courtland Street around 6:45 p.m. after neighbors reported Bakker was breaking his front windows. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, and he is still there.

“Our prayers are with the male that was transported and his family,” the department said in a statement. “We want to thank all of our citizens for their support during this time.”

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Department is in charge of an ongoing investigation into the incident and no charges have been brought against the man who was shot.