***Editor’s Note: Lakewood police released differing information than the medical examiner. FOX 8 has updated the story with information from the medical examiner.

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — The man whose body washed up on the Lake Erie shore over the weekend is a 38-year-old Olmsted Falls resident, officials said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the man as Adam J. Schwertner, who was reported missing to Westlake police on Sept. 2, according to a news release from Lakewood police.

Schwertner’s cause of death has not yet been released.

Police don’t currently suspect foul play. Lakewood detectives and Westlake police continue to investigate.

Schwertner’s body was found about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, behind rocks along the shore behind 12700 Lake Ave.

Police said his body was partially submerged and had been in the water for an “extended period of time,” according to officials. He was not wearing clothes or anything else that could be used to immediately identify him.

Police said they didn’t receive any calls for people in the water or in distress before Schwertner’s body was found.