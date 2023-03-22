THOMPSON, Ohio (WJW) – The Geauga County sheriff has confirmed that the body of an elderly woman who went missing last week was found in the woods Wednesday.

Wednesday morning, hundreds of volunteers gathered to help search for 76-year-old Susan Taylor.

According to officials, Taylor went missing from her 23-acre property on Sidley Road in Thompson early Friday morning without her vehicle, phone or other personal belongings.

Photo courtesy Geauga County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office asked volunteers to meet to help search a large wooded area on and around the missing woman’s property.

“It’s frightening you want to know what happened – somebody’s mom, sister,” said one volunteer. “Because if it was me I would hope people would come look for me.”

The initial search for Taylor included dive teams that checked a pond on her property.

On Wednesday, first responders also sent out search dogs to the area before volunteers were sent out.

“It’s going to be all on foot and it’s pretty dense woods and muddy,” said Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand, “We want to be well organized and safe.”

Officials describe Taylor as a sharp and able-bodied person.

This investigation is still ongoing. No further information was available.