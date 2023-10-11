COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer is in critical condition after being hit a piece of equipment Wednesday morning at a construction site.

A police dispatcher said that officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to the intersection of Trabue Road and Quarry Trails Drive in the Marble Cliff Crossing area of west Columbus.

Columbus police said that a special duty officer was hit by a piece of equipment at a construction site. The officer was taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.