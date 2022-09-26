LAKEMORE, Ohio (WJW) – An investigation is underway after an officer opened fire during an investigation into a break-in.

It happened Sunday at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Challenger Golf Course on Flickinger Rd. in Lakemore.

According to police, officers responded to an alarm at the business. They found a side door forced open and could hear someone inside the business, police say.

The suspect ran out of the building. Police say he turned toward the officers with a crowbar. One officer fired 3 shots with their duty weapon, according to police. None of the shots hit the suspect.

Shortly after, officers got the suspect in custody. He was booked in the Summit County Jail and has not been identified.

Neither the officers nor the suspect was injured. The officers remain on full active duty, police say.