DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An off-duty pilot “flew” into action to land a flight on its way to Columbus after the pilot suffered a medical emergency.

The pilot flies for another airline, but she knew exactly what to do when one of the co-pilots collapsed from stomach pains.

A representative says the flight had departed Wednesday from Las Vegas and was heading to Columbus when one of the pilots required medical attention.

In recordings obtained by LiveATC, a member of the flight crew can be heard saying the pilot had stomach pain before they fainted or became incapacitated.

That pilot assisted with radio communication to return the Boeing 737 safely to Las Vegas. The plane then changed crews and completed its flight to Columbus.