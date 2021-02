COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning of a scam that’s circulating the state.

Officials took to Twitter to make Ohioans aware of a suspicious email from ODOT requesting customers update their driver’s license info. ODOT does not issue licenses in the state, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles does.

We’ve been made aware of suspicious emails that appear to be from ODOT requesting customers update their driver's license info. ODOT does not issue driver licenses in Ohio. While the @Ohio_BMV does issue driver licenses, the BMV is not requesting this info from anyone either. pic.twitter.com/ndYsNWWwML — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) February 23, 2021

Officials confirmed that the BMV is not requesting this information from anyone either.