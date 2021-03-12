ODOT to provide an extra $7 million in state funding to support statewide vaccine site transportation efforts

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. San Francisco is the latest California city to temporarily shutter a mass vaccination site due to lack of vaccine, joining Los Angeles in pausing inoculations amid a national shortage. Officials said mass vaccinations are on hold at Moscone convention center for one week until supply ramps up. On Tuesday, Feb. 16 two new mass vaccination sites with doses from the federal government will open in Oakland and in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that it will provide an extra $7 million in funding to support local transit agencies and health departments get Ohioans to vaccination sites.

“We want to make sure all Ohioans who want the vaccine have equal ability to get the vaccine,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Equity includes having access to transportation services.”

The Rides for Community Immunity program will be distributed across all 88 counties to help get Ohio’s most vulnerable populations transported to vaccine locations. For the 70 counties that have public transit programs, ODOT will be awarding the funds directly to public transit agencies.

In the 18 counties that do not have transit service the funding will be given to the county health department and can used for purchased transportation services.

ODOT officials said that funding will be distributed based on the most recent U.S. Census data and will not require any type of local match.