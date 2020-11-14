ODOT to make improvements to Brent Spence Bridge during closure

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation said on Friday it will make maintenance improvements to the Brent Spence Bridge during the emergency closure.

ODOT said in a press release that crews are working to clean drains, make pavement repairs, sweep the area, inspect overhead structures, repair highway lighting, clear nearby vegetation and remove litter.

“Our managers have been reviewing that area to look for any maintenance improvements, some of which have already started, that can be completed while the bridge is closed,” said ODOT District 8 Highway Management Administrator Doug Gruver. “This allows us to get some needed work done without adding additional impacts to drivers, and keeps our workers safe.”