ODOT seeking submissions for freeway messages

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking submissions for freeway messages, supporting driver safety.

Messages for the freeway are used to urge people to use caution while driving and be aware of driving safety. Some recent messages on ODOT boards include “CAMP IN OHIO STATE PARKS NOT THE LEFT LANE,” “IT’S NOT A RACE, LEAVE SOME SPACE,” “THAT SEATBELT LOOKS GOOD ON YOU,” AND “EXIT TO TEXT IT.”

Submissions must meet a character limit of 51 characters – 17 characters for three lines. The messages also must be traffic safety related.

