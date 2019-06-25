ODOT: Projects put off due to budget issues are back on schedule

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Maintenance projects that were put off by the Ohio Department of Transportation due to budget issues are back on schedule, the agency announced Tuesday.

The projects, which collectively will cost $156 million, were put off in order to balance the budget. However, additional funding into the Transportation Budget has allowed those projects to continue as scheduled.

“These maintenance projects extend the life of our roads and bridges,” ODOT Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks said. “We want to make sure we’re doing the best job possible to take care of the investment the public has made in transportation.”

Had the projects not been completed due to the budget concerns, it could’ve caused greater problems down the road requiring major projects in the future.

“Just like a vehicle, it is much cheaper to change the oil regularly than replace the entire engine,” Marchbanks said. “Roads and bridges don’t get better with age. They require attention and regular maintenance.”

The projects include bridge painting, bridge deck replacement, minor repair work, and roadway resurfacing.

