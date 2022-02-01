COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for severe winter weather anticipated for the second half of the week.

“We are encouraging Ohioans to avoid any unnecessary trips during the storm to help give all of our road crews room to work,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “For those who must travel, please be safe and take it slow, giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.”

ODOT said its goal is to have the average traffic speed on primary routes back to within 10 mph of the posted speed limit within two hours and secondary routes within four hours of the end of a storm. ODOT said they hit that goal 95% of the time last winter.

“During winter storms, ODOT strives to keep roads passable to help ensure that emergency services and essential workers can safely reach their destinations,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “But even with our crews out in full force, roads will likely be snow and ice-covered, and it will take much longer to travel. Once the storm moves out, our crews will be able to make progress toward getting traffic moving at regular speed.”