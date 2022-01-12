COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – School districts can now apply for funding to enable and encourage children to safely walk or bike to school through the ODOT’s Safe Routes to School program

According to the Ohio DOT website, this program receives $4 million each year to improve infrastructures such as pedestrian and bicycle crossings, new or improved sidewalks and bike racks.

The program also includes non-infrastructure activities like walk to school days, bike rodeos, public awareness campaigns and educational programs, ODOT said.

“Keeping our children safe as they travel to and from school is important,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This program provides adequate resources for necessary bike and pedestrian improvements, so routes between home and school are safe, convenient, and accessible.”

Projects will be selected based on their ability to demonstrate improved connectivity, improved safety, impact on school trips, and need, ODOT said. Projects will then be reviewed for overall cost, sustainability and community commitment.

The deadline for your school district to apply is March 4. For more information on how to apply, click here.