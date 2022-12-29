Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is going out of state to help with emergency snow removal efforts in New York.

The New York Emergency Management Agency asked Ohio to send assistance on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Two days later, crews rolled out from Ashtabula on their way to help with emergency snow removal.

“The men and women of ODOT are the best at what they do. I know they’ll work hard to help our neighbors in New York. At the end of the day, we’re all Americans,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

According to a release, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that a convoy of 28 ODOT workers, 12 tandem dump trucks, two utility mechanic trucks and four crew cab pick-up trucks left Ashtabula on Thursday to spend six days working in New York.

“ODOT snowplow drivers and mechanics have been remarkable during this Christmas winter storm,” said Governor DeWine. “We are happy to help our neighbors in New York state and know that they would do the same for us in Ohio if the situation was reversed.”

A blizzard tore through New York Christmas weekend, resulting in over three dozen deaths, the Associated Press reported. The death toll surpassed that of the historic 1977 blizzard.