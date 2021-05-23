COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — With more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 across the state, hospitalization and death rates continue to drop. But some who are fully vaccinated are still contracting the virus, the Ohio Department of Health reported.

However, these “breakthrough” cases are quite rare.

“COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and are a critical tool to bring the pandemic under control. However, no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness. There is a small chance with each vaccine, much like there is with any vaccine, that despite being vaccinated, some people may still contract COVID-19,” said Alicia Shoults, who is a part of the department’s communications team.

ODOH said that, as of May 19, there have been 77 breakthrough hospitalizations and 3 deaths total. To put that another way, that is .002% of all Ohioans who have been fully vaccinated who have been hospitalized from the virus, and .00008% of those who are fully vaccinated who have died.

More than 4 million Ohioans had been fully vaccinated by May 5, exactly two weeks before May 19, when this data was pulled. As of yesterday, the department reported that at least 5.1 million Ohioans have received at least one shot.

Just last week, the Cleveland Clinic revealed a four-month study of how many breakthrough cases occurred within its workforce, and the results show the effectiveness of the vaccines. They found only .3% of infections occurred among fully vaccinated staff.

The department is continuing to investigate any and all breakthrough cases that lead to hospitalizations and death in the state. Find out more about that right here.