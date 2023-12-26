COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Calling all nature-loving, art-supporting professional coordinators.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is looking for an artistic program coordinator to help connect more people with Ohio state parks.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Arts in the Parks coordinator.

The chosen applicant will lead emerging Arts in the Parks programming, to inspire more Ohioans to explore art and state parks. These include workshops, artist exhibitions and more.

The ODNR Arts in the Parks coordinator will be expected to, among other things:

Propose and implement two new sustainable Arts in the Parks programs

Serve as the project manager and primary planner for a symphony performance at a state park

Identify, recruit, plan, and/or implement the production of three pop-up videos of artists creating in nature to encourage more artists to use state parks as a source of artistic inspiration

Identify, recruit, plan, implement and curate two exhibitions at two state park lodges, including an opening reception and artist talk. Includes marketing and contracting

Applications for the Arts in the Parks Coordinator are due Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, to Alyssa

Yaple (alyssa.yaple@dnr.ohio.gov) via email by close of business.

For application requirements and to learn more about the position, visit the ODNR’s website.