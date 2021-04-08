ODNR member dies following accident during controlled burn

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA said Thursday a lot of people are dreaming of getting out of their homes and are ready to travel.

AAA said 69.3% of travelers say they are ready to travel as the vaccine rolls out across the country, according to a nationwide Destination Analysts survey conducted April 2-4, 2021. The vast majority, or 77.7%, of those surveyed are also now actively dreaming about and planning travel, the highest number this year. “Each week that goes by, AAA travel advisors are seeing more hope and excitement from their customers about traveling this summer or fall and in 2022,” said Lori Comer, Retail Store Manager. Updated CDC travel guidelines which indicate fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves is driving the growing demand. AAA said it believes this is welcome news for anyone considering traveling in the coming months, especially as vaccines become more widely available. Many Americans are eager to travel, and this opens up that exciting prospect for travelers heading into the summer travel season. The vaccine also appears to be the ticket that makes travelers feel safe confirming their trips. “AAA is seeing many people contacting their travel advisors on the very day they are fully vaccinated to book trips. Many are wanting to travel to sun and fun destinations and booking for trips leaving in the next 4-6 weeks, rather than the more normal 6-8 months in advance,” added Comer. The CDC says individuals are considered fully vaccinated: