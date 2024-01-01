DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is celebrating a major milestone in 2024, it’s 75th anniversary.
The department was formed in 1949 by the Ohio Legislature. The main focus at that time was the state’s natural resources and executing a long-term plan for how to develop and use them.
Today, ODNR encompasses the following departments:
- Ohio State Parks & Watercraft
- Division of Wildlife
- Division of Natural Areas & Preserves
- Division of Forestry
- Office of Coastal Management
- Division of Oil & Gas Resources
- Dividion of Geological Survey
- Division of Water Resources
- Office of Real Estate & Land Management
- Division of Mineral Resources Management
- Division of Engineering
- Office of Law Enforcement
More than 800,000 acres of land is owned and managed by ODNR, including 75 state parks, 24 state forests, 143 nature preserves and 150 wildlife areas.