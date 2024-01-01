DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is celebrating a major milestone in 2024, it’s 75th anniversary.

The department was formed in 1949 by the Ohio Legislature. The main focus at that time was the state’s natural resources and executing a long-term plan for how to develop and use them.

Today, ODNR encompasses the following departments:

Ohio State Parks & Watercraft

Division of Wildlife

Division of Natural Areas & Preserves

Division of Forestry

Office of Coastal Management

Division of Oil & Gas Resources

Dividion of Geological Survey

Division of Water Resources

Office of Real Estate & Land Management

Division of Mineral Resources Management

Division of Engineering

Office of Law Enforcement

More than 800,000 acres of land is owned and managed by ODNR, including 75 state parks, 24 state forests, 143 nature preserves and 150 wildlife areas.