DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is celebrating a major milestone in 2024, it’s 75th anniversary.

The department was formed in 1949 by the Ohio Legislature. The main focus at that time was the state’s natural resources and executing a long-term plan for how to develop and use them.

Today, ODNR encompasses the following departments:

  • Ohio State Parks & Watercraft
  • Division of Wildlife
  • Division of Natural Areas & Preserves
  • Division of Forestry
  • Office of Coastal Management
  • Division of Oil & Gas Resources
  • Dividion of Geological Survey
  • Division of Water Resources
  • Office of Real Estate & Land Management
  • Division of Mineral Resources Management
  • Division of Engineering
  • Office of Law Enforcement

More than 800,000 acres of land is owned and managed by ODNR, including 75 state parks, 24 state forests, 143 nature preserves and 150 wildlife areas.