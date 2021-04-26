ODJFS warns of fake unemployment websites that resemble the real thing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is alerting the public to fake websites that closely mirror the agency’s official website, that are attempting to steal personal and banking information.

The addresses of the fake websites are: unemployment-ohio-gov.com and ohio-gov.cn.

“We know that individuals are receiving text messages and emails that link to these phony websites. It’s important to pay attention to know whether they are legitimate,” said ODJFS Interim Director Matt Damschroder. “Please look closely before clicking sites that look like the real deal but aren’t.”

The agency recommends people do the following to avoid fraud:

Ignore all unsolicited text messages and never click on hyperlinks in emails or text messages that look suspicious

Log in each week to your account and review personal information such as physical address, email address, and banking information

Remember that ODJFS will not contact you to ask for your username or password

ODJFS officials ask that if you notice your account information to report it by calling 833-658-0394.