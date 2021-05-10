ODJFS to resume required unemployment work-search activities May 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting the week of May 23, Ohioans will be required to resume weekly work-search activities as part of future applications for unemployment payments through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

“Now that Ohioans have had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can safely return to work, it only makes sense that we restore work-search requirements for everyone,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

At the height of the pandemic, from mid-March through Dec. 1, 2020, the federal government authorized states to waive work-search requirements. ODJFS resumed the work-search requirement for new unemployment claims Dec. 6, but exempted existing claims.

“Ohio business owners are creating jobs faster than people are returning to the workforce,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “Now that all Ohio adults have access to the vaccine, it’s time to return to the traditional work requirements.”

Allowable work-search activities include applying for a job, attending a resume-writing course, or creating and maintaining a reemployment plan on OhioMeansJobs.com.

