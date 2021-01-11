ODJFS to expedite unemployment payments, benefits extended until March 13

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Monday that many unemployment claimants in Ohio will soon begin receiving the $300 weekly supplement.

Additionally, ODJFS said pandemic unemployment programs and benefits have been extended through March 13, 2021. Individuals whose CARES Act benefits expired as of December 26 may file benefits retroactive to the week beginning December 27.

Existing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claimants will soon be able to resume filing weekly claims for benefits.

ODJFS said they will automatically recalculate PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims to notify people when they are able to certify for their next benefit payment.

For more information, visit jfs.ohio.gov/caa.