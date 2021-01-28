ODJFS sees increase in fraudulent unemployment accounts, urges Ohioans to report it

OHIO (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is reporting an increase in the number of people having fraudulent unemployment accounts opened in their names and is urging people to take action.

Because a record number of Ohio residents have filed for unemployment throughout 2020, they will also be required to file a 1099-G form when they submit their income taxes. ODJFS officials believe a number of Ohioans who didn’t file unemployment will also receive a 1099-G form.

ODJFS asks anyone who suspects they’ve been a victim of identity theft to visit unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov and complete the reporting form. Once filed, ODJFS will send confirmation emails with additional information about identity theft protection.

