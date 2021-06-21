ODJFS: Ohio’s unemployment rate increased in May

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Service (ODJFS) said Monday Ohio’s unemployment rate was 5.0% in May 2021, up from 4.7% in April.

The department said Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased 14,800 over the month, from a revised 5,304,000 in April to 5,289,200 in May 2021.

(Photo/ODJFS)

According to ODJFS, the number of workers unemployed in Ohio in May was 278,000, up from 273,000 in April. The number of unemployed has decreased by 589,000 in the past 12 months from 867,000. The May unemployment rate for Ohio decreased from 14.9% in May 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 5.8%, down from 6.1% in April, and down from 13.3% in May 2020.