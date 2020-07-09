ODJFS: Ohio jobless claims decline for 10th straight week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) said this week’s jobless numbers show Ohioans are heading back to work.

ODJFS said in a release that for the 10th straight week, continued applications for unemployment benefits have declined. Those who remain jobless filed 347,587 fewer continued claims last week compared to the peak in April. In addition, for the week ending July 4, ODJFS reported 33,483 initial jobless claims to the U.S. Dept. of Labor.

Officials said over the last 16 weeks, ODJFS has distributed more than $4.9 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 736,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94 percent have been processed, with about 6 percent pending. In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $3.8 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 411,000 PUA claimants.

ODJFS said it also has multiple initiatives under way to help spur Ohio’s economic recovery. These include an $8.5 million National Dislocated Worker Grant that will help unemployed workers and employers impacted by COVID-19. ODJFS works in partnership with local workforce development boards and local staff to provide employment and training services at 22 comprehensive and 66 affiliate OhioMeansJobs centers throughout the state.

You can visit OhioMeansJobs.com or contact their local OhioMeansJobs center to find and apply for job openings, take skill and career interest assessments, create or improve their resumes, and practice interviewing.

Employers can contact their nearest OhioMeansJobs center to get help finding skilled candidates for jobs, screening resumes, learning about federally funded tax credits or training programs, and more.

To find your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, go to jfs.ohio.gov/county or visit OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the icon for OhioMeansJobs centers.