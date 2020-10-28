ODJFS launches new child support mobile app

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) released a new mobile app Wednesday that gives users secure and easy access to their child support case information.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) released a new mobile app Wednesday that gives users secure and easy access to their child support case information. It’s available for free on mobile devices through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The ODJFS Office of Child Support said it collects and distributes nearly $2 billion annually to more than 1 million Ohio children. The program is administered locally by 88 county child support enforcement agencies, which also locate noncustodial parents, establish legal paternity, establish child and medical support orders, and enforce support orders.

“This new mobile app will give Ohioans we serve quick and easy access to their case information anytime and anywhere,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall.

The Ohio Child Support mobile app allows users to:

Register to access child support case/order and account information

Make a payment by credit card or view instructions for making payments from their checking or savings account, either electronically or through the mail

Choose how to receive payments by enrolling in direct deposit or the Ohio child support debit card program

Review their payment history for the last 24 months

Receive payment notifications and alerts

View case details for their Ohio child support cases

View and update their personal information, including contact, employment, health insurance and child information

Contact their child support worker by safely and securely sending messages

Find their local child support agency information, including phone number, address, website and directions

You can download the child support app through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.