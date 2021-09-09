ODJFS: July employment rate 5.4 percent, on par with national rate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Service (ODJFS) said Thursday that Ohio’s unemployment rate in July was 5.4%, the same as the national unemployment rate during the month.

The department said Ohio’s labor force participation rate in July was 60.5%. The national labor force participation rate in July was 61.7%.

Ohioans filed 13,509 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 231 fewer than the

previous week.

According to ODJFS, Ohioans filed 130,618 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 3,542 fewer than the previous week.

For initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims, 5,355 were filed in the state last week, which was 6,087 fewer than the previous week. Of the 5,355 initial PUA claims filed last week, 1,943 have been flagged for potential fraud.

Ohioans filed 234,918 continued PUA claims last week, which was 31,709 more than the previous week.

The total number of claims filed from August 29 through September 4, 2021, was 384,400.