ODJFS gives update on state’s unemployment program ahead of pandemic benefits deadline

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) provided an update Friday about several big topics related to the state’s unemployment program.

The first topic was pandemic unemployment benefit programs coming to an end Sept. 4 — legislation that created Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

However, ODJFS will continue processing applications and appeals submitted on or before the deadline. PUA and PEUC applications will be accepted through Oct. 2, but only for the weeks prior to Sept. 4.

In July, ODJFS informed around 700,000 Ohioans with non-fraudulent overpayments that they may be eligible for a waiver if it wasn’t their fault. This breaks down to roughly 73,000 people on traditional unemployment and 630,000 who filed for PUA.

As of Friday, Aug. 27, roughly 18 percent of those notified have finished the necessary applications for waivers. The review process will begin once ODJFS finishes programing its system.

“This application process will ensure that individuals whose overpayments were not their fault will not be required to pay for mistakes they didn’t make,” said Matt Damschroder, director of ODJFS. “I encourage everyone who received a notice to follow the instructions for completing a waiver request.”

Victims of “account takeover,” where someone illegally gained access to an account and routed unemployment payments to themselves, will soon be able to request replacement payments via a formal application process as well.

