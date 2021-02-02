ODJFS creates toll-free number to report identify theft stemming from fraudulent unemployment claims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has created a new toll-free number for people to report identity theft stemming from the filing of fraudulent unemployment claims.

The department reported a record number of unemployment filings in 2020, which will require those people to submit a 1099-G form with their taxes. ODJFS issued 1.7 million 1099-G forms in January.

Officials anticipate many Ohioans will receive one of these forms even though they were never paid unemployment benefits. This is a clear sign that your information was used.

ODJFS asks anyone who receives one of these forms in error to contact their new number at 833-658-0394 or visit unemployment.ohio.gov and click the “Report Identity Theft” button.

