ODJFS announces work-search requirement for any new unemployment applicants

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting Dec. 6, Ohioans who apply for unemployment benefits will be required to conduct work-search activities due in part to the expiring of a section of state law.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) made this announcement Wednesday, with the caveat that the requirements will be waived for people quarantined or isolated by order of a medical professional, local health authority or employer.

“This will apply to new claims only, and we are providing as much flexibility as possible to claimants,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “In addition, it’s important to remember that work-search activities can be conducted virtually – and they should be conducted virtually, to the extent that this is possible, given the current high numbers of COVID-19 cases.”

Acceptable work-search activities can be anything from applying for a job to posting a resume on OhioMeansJobs.com.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS