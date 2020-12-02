ODJFS announces work-search requirement for any new unemployment applicants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Starting Dec. 6, Ohioans who apply for unemployment benefits will be required to conduct work-search activities due in part to the expiring of a section of state law.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) made this announcement Wednesday, with the caveat that the requirements will be waived for people quarantined or isolated by order of a medical professional, local health authority or employer.

“This will apply to new claims only, and we are providing as much flexibility as possible to claimants,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Hall. “In addition, it’s important to remember that work-search activities can be conducted virtually – and they should be conducted virtually, to the extent that this is possible, given the current high numbers of COVID-19 cases.”

Acceptable work-search activities can be anything from applying for a job to posting a resume on OhioMeansJobs.com.