COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans filed almost 3,000 fewer first-time unemployment claims in the past week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said Ohioans filed 10,135 initial traditional unemployment claims the week of Sept. 19-25, which was 2,817 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 108,100 continued traditional unemployment claims, which was 51,676 fewer

than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed from September 19 through September 25, 2021, was

118,235.

For more information on unemployment benefits, visit www.unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov.