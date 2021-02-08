ODJFS: 134,000 Ohioans can again receive unemployment benefits

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced that weekend system upgrades have made federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance again available to 134,000 Ohioans.

The department said the upgrades also allow for Ohioans to submit new PUA applications.

The PUA program supports business owners, the self-employed, independent contractors, and others who don’t qualify for traditional unemployment benefits. The program was extended by legislation signed on December 27.

The new legislation provides up to an additional 11 weeks of PUA, or 50 weeks total, for eligible individuals.

ODJFS said individuals affected by the system upgrade have been notified and can now log into their accounts, file claims, and receive payments.

For more information, visit unemployment.ohio.gov.