ODJFS: $1 billion in food assistance given since start of pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced that it has issued over $1 billion in additional food benefits to Ohio’s families and children since the start of the pandemic.

The department said the total includes Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) payments.

“Having access to nutritious food is critical for families and children,” said ODJFS Director Kimberly Henderson. “By working with our federal partners and using our Ohio Benefits system, we have been able to increase food security during these challenging times.”

Since March 2020, Ohio has issued the following:

Over $915 million in additional benefits through SNAP mass supplements

About $462 million in P-EBT benefits to Ohio children impacted by remote and hybrid learning

Over $32 million in SNAP benefits in just the first month of implementation

For more information, visit www.jfs.ohio.gov.