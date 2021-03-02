ODH signs health orders addressing changes to mass gatherings, sports, entertainment venues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud signed health orders regarding mass gatherings, sports and entertainment venues.

The following are the changes in effect according to the new health orders:

Wedding receptions, funeral repasts, proms, and other events, whether or not food is served, at banquet facilities shall comply with previously signed health orders, including those regarding restaurants and facial coverings

Events at banquet centers no longer have a 300-person limitation, so long as they comply with other health orders.

The maximum number of spectators in any indoor sports venue shall be 25% of fixed, seated capacity.

The maximum number of spectators permitted in any outdoor sports venue shall be 30% of fixed, seated capacity.

The maximum number of patrons permitted in any indoor entertainment venue shall be 25% of fixed, seated capacity.

The maximum number of patrons gathered in any outdoor entertainment venue shall be 30% fixed, seated capacity.

Both orders went into effect at 12:01 p.m. on March 2, 2021.