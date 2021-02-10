ODH: Nearly 4,000 COVID-19 deaths could be underreported, added to state total

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced Wednesday that as many as 4,000 COVID-19 deaths may have been underreported through the state’s reporting system.

The department plans to add these deaths to Ohio’s current count in the coming weeks. The discrepancy was allegedly discovered during a routine employee training.

In a press release, ODH said process issues affecting the reconciliation and reporting of deaths began in October, but the largest number were in November and December. Though they are being reported this week, the deaths will show the appropriate date on the state’s dashboard.

The Auditor of State and ODH have been working on an audit of the COVID-19 since September 2020.

The department said that the daily reported death count will appear higher for two to three days. Following this discovery, ODH plans to increase quality assurance related to the death reconciliation process.

To view Ohio’s coronavirus dashboard, click here.