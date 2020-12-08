ODH reports cause of spike is backlog of cases being cleared

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported Tuesday that the Bureau of Infectious Disease cleared the backlog of pending files that dated back to Nov. 1, which caused a one-day spike in cases.

This brought Dec. 8 case total to 25,721, with roughly 13,000 of those reported cases coming from the backlogged data. ODH said it has backfilled the onset dates for these cases, appropriately recording them on the day they occurred.

“ODH is now aligned with CDC’s current definition and we will begin reflecting those tests immediately in our daily reported case counts moving forward,” said ODH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Early on in the pandemic, only PCR tests were available but with antigen tests being developed in the spring, the CDC issued guidance that allowed for a positive antigen test to be counted as a probable case only if additional criteria were met.

ODH assures Ohioans that all cases, verified by either PCR or antigen tests, will still go through the same case investigation and interview process. Aligning with the CDC’s definition allows ODH to review these tests faster “which means all Ohioans will have a more accurate, real-time understanding of the spread of COVID-19.”

Information available through the state’s coronavirus dashboard will remain mostly the same. Tuesday’s update will now give users the option to toggle between PCR-only, antigen-only and combined testing volumes and positivity rates.

