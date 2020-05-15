ODH releases guidelines for gyms to reopen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released its guidelines for gyms in the state to follow in order to reopen.

On Thursday, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that gyms fitness centers, recreation centers, dance studios and tennis clubs will be able to open on May 26.

On Friday, the ODH released the mandatory and recommended guidelines those facilities need to follow in order to reopen.

Some of the mandatory guidelines include:

Limit capacity (employees and members/clients) based on available space and ability to social distance with six feet between members/clients, except in facilities where instructor/student must be in close proximity (i.e. dance instruction, swimming, personal training, etc.).

Set facility up for social distancing by spacing equipment to provide a six foot radius (as measured from the center of the main operation of the specific piece of equipment) or by disabling equipment (bike, treadmill, elliptical, etc.) to provide a six foot radius.

For class settings, set up work areas before arrival of students, allowing at least a six foot radius around users.

Reduce class sizes, if necessary, to accommodate the required six feet of social distancing.

Establish log-in procedures for members/clients, and maintain that information for potential contact tracing

Disable, or mark every other or every third locker for non-use to enforce six-foot social distancing requirement. Facilities where lockers are assigned to members are not required to disable lockers but must enforce social distancing requirement.

Remove any casual seating other than benches by lockers as necessary.

Clean and disinfect public areas and restrooms every two hours using EPA-registered disinfectants, particularly on high-touch surfaces such as faucets, toilets, doorknobs and light switches.

If independent showers are available and used, they must be attended and sanitized between each use.

Disable or close-off communal style showers except for rinsing before and after any pool activity.

Make sure supplies for handwashing, including soap and materials for drying hands are fully stocked every time the bathroom is cleaned.

Disable or close-off steam rooms and saunas. • If towels are provided, they are to be stored in covered, sanitized containers that are clearly delineated clean versus soiled. Appropriate temperatures are to be used when washing and drying towels to ensure sanitation (hot water for washing, ensure they are completely dried). Employees handling towels must wear gloves and face covering.

Restroom facilities should limit the number of users at any one time based on the facility size current social distancing guidelines. These facilities should be cleaned/ sanitized per CDC recommended protocol along with established restroom cleaning schedules.

When participating in class training, do not arrive more than 10 minutes prior to class.

Partners exercising together and sharing equipment must maintain group segmentation from others exercising.

At child-centric training/instruction, limit parents/ guardians to one individual.

For more information, got to Coronavirus.Ohio.gov