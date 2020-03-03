Live Now
ODH: One person being investigated for exposure to coronavirus

Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health said Tuesday one person in the state is currently being investigated for exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Officials did not specify in what city the person is located.

The ODH website defines a person under investigation as someone showing symptoms of respiratory illness and within 14 days of symptoms starting, either traveled to China or been in close contact with someone knows to have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio. According to the ODH website, seven people have previously been under investigation, all of whom tested negative.

Nine people in the United States have died from exposure to the coronavirus. All the deaths have been in Washington state.

