COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health will speak on vaccines during a press conference Thursday morning.

According to a release by the Ohio Department of Health, Vanderhoff met with other medical professionals during a live press conference. Other guests included Anna Goroncy MD, MEd and LaToya Smith, MD, both of whom work at The Christ Hospital and the University of Cincinnati.

Vanderhoff announced that updated COVID-19 boosters were now available at pharmacies in the area. It is recommended that anyone at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 get the booster dose. The updated booster not only protects the patient from the original COVID-19 strain but also many of the variants.

People considered at risk include those who have underlying conditions or those who are 60 years old or older.

Vanderhoff also encouraged people to get the fall flu shot as we move into cooler weather. Spending more time inside can put people at higher risk of respiratory illness, Vanderhoff said. While the flu rates fell during the pandemic, Vanderhoff expects them to rise this winter as people take fewer precautions.

Goroncy is an assistant professor of family and community medicine at UC and is a geriatric medicine fellowship director at The Christ Hospital/UC. Smith is a geriatric medicine fellow at The Christ Hospital/UC.

The event was held virtually at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 8. You can watch it here on WDTN.com.