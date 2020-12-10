ODH extends 10 p.m. curfew, makes exception for 4 upcoming sporting events

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, left, and his wife Fran, walk into their residence after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Bexley, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) will be extending the 10 p.m. curfew until Jan. 2, with a few exceptions.

“We believe the curfew, along with mask-wearing, have had an impact, and the next 21 days are extremely critical. We must all do everything we can to slow down the virus,” DeWine said.

DeWine said that ODH has issued a variance to the curfew at the following events for teams and spectators:

Columbus Crew MLS championship game

Monday night football games with the Browns v. Ravens and Bengals v. Steelers

The anticipation of the UC conference championship football game

“The start times for these games are dictated by national television contracts, and as a result, the games would not be finished until after the 10 p.m. curfew. These events have been run consistently with the protocols we’re asking all Ohioans to follow,” DeWine said.

The governor is asking people to not gather with friends outside of their households to watch these games. He said that he knows the importance of sports on keeping morale up but wants people to enjoy responsibly.