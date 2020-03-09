ODH: 8 under investigation for coronavirus in Ohio

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – As of Monday afternoon, eight people are under investigation for coronavirus in Ohio and 11 have tested negative.

There are still zero confirmed cases in the state.

These numbers have increased since Sunday, when four people were under investigation and 10 had tested negative.

Governor Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Amy Acton unveiled a plan Saturday to help prevent the spread of the virus if we see a confirmed case, which Acton stated could be “any day now.”

The Ohio Department of Health has set up a hotline to answer your coronavirus questions. They can be reached at 1-833-4ASKODH (427-5634).