GOSHEN, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in a city near Cincinnati on Wednesday.

According to WLWT in Cincinnati, after surveying the damage the National Weather Service classified the tornado that hit Goshen during Wednesday’s storms as an EF2.

NWS classifies EF2 tornados as having strong winds of 111 to 135 miles per hour, according to WLWT.

Crews will continue to assess damage in Goshen.

There have been only two reported injuries: one person was injured by falling debris and the other was a firefighter attempting to move debris.

WLWT said a state of emergency remains in effect for the area.