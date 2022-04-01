SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A nurse’s aide at the Ohio Veterans Home has been accused of sexually assaulting a resident and taking sexually explicit photographs of others at the facility in Sandusky.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services says the nurse’s aide told investigators that he took photos of three residents and sexually assaulted one of them during November and December. The aide was charged with rape on Thursday and is due in court next week.

The state’s veterans services department says it began investigating last week after receiving a call. The department says family members of those residents have been told of what happened.