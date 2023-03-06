WASHINGTON (WDTN) — The National Transportation Safety Board spoke on the East Palestine train derailment on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, March 6 at 1 p.m., NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy discussed the latest findings on what may have caused the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine on Feb. 3.

Homendy discussed the overall health of the U.S. rail system as well and was joined by The Washington Post‘s Heather Long.

The NTSB is also expected to be in Springfield on Monday following the derailment of another Norfolk Southern train. Investigators will reportedly determine the probable cause of the derailment and any factors that may have contributed to it.

You can watch the full event in the video player above.