EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday is the first day of the NTSB Investigative Hearing in East Palestine.

The hearings serve to finish the investigation into what caused the derailment and how to make sure nothing like it happens again.

The hearings will be the most recent updates into NTSB’s investigation since March.

At that time, First News learned the agency was investigating the pressure release devices removed from the five vinyl chloride monomer tank cars.

​The NTSB reported in their testing they found anomalies with the function of some PRDs that will require further testing and evaluation.

The agency says this Thursday hearing is a fact-finding step in its investigation. The testimony will be part of public record of the investigation.

The focus will be on the derailment itself and on the subsequent hazardous material release and fires.

Specifically, the hearing will look at four topics in the next two days:

Hazard Communications and Emergency Responder Preparedness for the Initial Emergency Response Circumstances that Led to the Decision to Vent and Burn Five Vinyl Chloride Tank Cars Freight Car Bearing Failure Modes and Wayside Detection Systems Tank Car Derailment Damage, Crashworthiness, and Hazardous Materials Package Information

The hearing will call around 20 witnesses to testify in the next two days, including representatives from the East Palestine police and fire departments, Ohio and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agencies, Norfolk Southern, and the Federal Railroad Administration.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and go until 7 p.m. Thursday at the East Palestine high school. The hearing will go from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.

Afterwards, the NTSB says it will use the information gathered to complete their investigation, determine probable cause and make recommendations to improve transportation safety.

However, it could be several months before the full investigative report is released. The public is invited to come and observe the hearings.

The public was welcomed to share their questions and testimony at Wednesday’s community hearing.

The hearings will stream on NTSB’s YouTube page as well as here at WKBN.com starting at 9 a.m.