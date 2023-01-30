CLEVELAND (WJW) — Candles were lit, prayers said and emotions were shared during a gathering hundreds of miles away from Memphis, Tennessee.

Latonya Goldsby says she helped organize a Sunday night vigil at the Freedom Stamp in downtown Cleveland, to honor the life of Tyre Nichols.

Nichol’s death at the hands of Memphis police has been viewed by millions and has sparked nationwide outrage.

“This is not anything new. We in the black community see this often. We felt like this was a good time for us to come together and grieve the loss of Tyre Nichols,” shared Goldsby.

Since the Jan. 7 incident, Memphis police have fired the five officers involved and disbanded the special “scorpion” crime unit they were a part of.

All five officers are facing several felony charges, including 2nd degree homicide. Goldsby does commend officials for their swift action in the aftermath.

“We are enthused that Memphis reacted in the way that they did,” Goldsby said.

However, Goldsby does believe change is still desperately needed so that this kind of tragedy becomes a part of the past.

“There is more that needs to be done. We need legislation in place that protects black lives,” she said.