North Canton police confront armed man during rally

Ohio

(CNN) – Police in North Canton, Ohio, released body camera footage from an incident last Tuesday when a man pulled a loaded gun during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Officers were able to defuse what could have been a very violent situation.

Authorities say members of the Ohio Community Coalition were marching through the city of North Canton for a rally when it happened. The group consisted of about 45 people.

Police say Dustin Reagan drove his black pickup truck around stopped traffic, went into the intersection and confronted protesters with a loaded gun.

Police were already on scene at the time and quickly took him into custody.

According to Stark County jail records, some protesters ran out of the way when he drove through while others started to hit Reagan’s truck and then hit him in the face.

The truck passenger told police Reagan was punched by protesters before drawing his gun.

Reagan is facing multiple charges, including aggravated menacing, reckless operation, and carrying a concealed weapon.

